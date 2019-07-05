Arab police plan to install traffic cameras to reduce number of wrecks

The Arab Police Department plans to install traffic cameras to help reduce the number of wrecks.

Within the next six months, police hope to add cameras to every intersection along Highway 231. The first traffic camera will be installed at the intersection of Highway 231 and 4th Avenue in August.

Police said they believe this will encourage people to drive safer if they know they are being recorded.

"We hear sirens and I'm thinking they're going somewhere and 90 percent of the time, it's right here," said Tony Morrow, who lives in Arab.

Tina and Tony Morrow are the owners of a gym right off Highway 231.

"We've been here a little over a year and there have been quite a few accidents here at this intersection," said Tina Morrow.

Earlier this week, Arab police and the city discussed a way to see what's going on along the highway.

In May, we reported there were five traffic lights hit in just one month. There was also one fatal wreck involving a drunk driver who hit and killed a city employee. Because of these accidents, they decided to purchase traffic cameras to monitor the road.

"If people are aware of what's been the issue here at these intersections, maybe they'll be more aware themselves when their driving everyday," she said.

The chief of Arab police told WAAY 31 these cameras will not be used to watch drivers 24/7 or to write traffic citations.

They will use the video when needed to provided evidence of what happened and who's at fault in a wreck.

The Morrow family hopes this will encourage drivers to be safe.

"Are people just careless? Are they in a rush trying to get through? Are they just not paying attention?" said Tina Morrow.

We've reached out to Arab police to ask exactly how many car crashes have happened along this highway and at this intersection, and we're waiting to hear back.

The city is unsure of how much the traffic cameras will cost yet because they are still working to determine which cameras they will purchase. They are looking to have all the cameras set up before the year ends.