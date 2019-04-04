The City of Arab says Pine Lake Drive could give out at any time.

"It started with a dip on the far side, and now I see it's worked its way across the whole road," said Gus Prouty, who lives nearby.

Prouty says as Pine Lake Drive gets more and more damaged, he's not going past the barricades.

"Better to go the long way than make it worse," said Prouty.

The city says it could cost $40,000 to repair. Prouty says that's fine, as long as it's done right.

"Surprised me on how much it is, but kind of reiterate, get it right the first time, 40 is better than 80," said Prouty.

The city says in the meantime, people are driving around the barricades, despite the warning. That's making the situation worse.

"Someone has been messing with these a little bit. I don't know if it's the wind or if someone is trying to drive by, but I know some people are trying to drive by," said Prouty.

Some neighbors say they're frustrated this road hasn't already been fixed, but it should happen soon. The mayor's office says it met with contractors this week and will discuss the cost and next steps with city council to nail down a start date.

"It can be kind of inconvenient for some folks I guess, but until the weather gets better, it's what it's going to be, I think," said Prouty.