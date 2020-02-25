City leaders break ground on new high-tech library in South Huntsville

Work is officially underway to build a new library in South Huntsville. After almost a decade in the making, city leaders on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the start of construction on a new technologically advanced multi-million dollar library.

Leaders say the library will be a hub for the community.

Mixed among the city leaders and donors at today's ceremony was a family joining them all in anticipation for the day when their neighborhood library opens.

"We're just big fans of the library," Rebecca Smith, who lives in South Huntsville, said.

Smith and her two sons Elliott and Mason were one of the first to arrive to the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday and couldn't help but smile when city leaders officially broke ground at the new library being built at the Old Grissom High School site on Bailey Cove Road near Cecil Ashburn Drive.

Smith said her sons are home-schooled and they often visit libraries to do school work and socialize. She said having a library just down the street from their home is exactly what they'd been longing for.

"I'm really excited about it because I'm sure we'll use it for all kinds of purposes and I'm excited that the boys will be able to grow up with such an awesome opportunity and someday they'll get to bring their children to this complex as well," Smith said.

The $9.5 million South Huntsville library will replace the Bailey Cove location. City leaders say it will be a high tech library with 3D printing machines, more computers and more space for books and meetings. Leaders say it will be used as a community gathering place and will keep up with the need of the growing city.

"We want to have a community gathering place were people can together, it's made for sports, it's made for athletics it's made for theater but also made for a learning side of a library," Mayor Tommy Battle, the mayor of Huntsville, said.

Smith said even though today is just the beginning of the construction she is already counting down the days until the new library officially opens its doors.

"We're so excited for the new library complex, we love libraries," Smith said.

The library is expected to be finished with construction in 2021.