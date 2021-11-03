City, county leaders take tour of Huntsville dental clinic helping underserved

Huntsville and Madison County leaders got a close look at the benefits offered through the Community Free Dental Clinic.

The clinic offers free dental services to qualifying adults who live in Madison County. Due to the pandemic, the clinic has had fewer volunteers and donations, which are essential to their operations.

Dentists with the clinic hope the mayor and chairman's visit will generate more exposure, not only to help with volunteers and donations but also to let the community know they're out here and will continue to find a way to serve those in need.

"There are a lot of people that don't know that we exist," said Dr. Otha Solomon, president of the executive board for the Community Free Dental Clinic. "... There are about 46,000 in Madison County that live below the poverty level that are eligible to get care here in our clinic."

The clinic, located at 2341 Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville, sees patients by appointment only. Patients must be without dental insurance and with an income level that is equal to or less than 150% of the national poverty level, or $19,320 per year for a person living alone. For each additional person in the household, that line rises by $6,810.

Since opening, the clinic estimates it has provided more than $2.4 million in services for Madison County residents. Learn more about volunteering with or donating to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit by visiting their website.