Athens City Council vote moves forward on relocation of Jimmy Gill Park

Athens is moving forward with plans to relocate a popular city park.

The city council voted to use money from alcohol sales on the new Jimmy Gill Park.

The city sold the park's land to Toyota Boshuku in 2019. Even though the company gave the city $300,000 to relocate, on Monday night the council voted to use $600,000 from its alcohol fund to pay for the relocation.

It brings the project's total to nearly $1 million. WAAY 31 spoke with people who live near where the park is being built, and say the money is money well spent.

"They loved it, cause they lived around the corner and they would pass it going home everyday and so they wanted to stop and play," Cindy Bunch, who lives in Athens, said.

Bunch said her three grandsons missed the Jimmy Gill Park since it closed last year. Now, it's new location is across the street from her home.

"I hope it's going to be great, I think it will be great," Bunch said.

But, she said she was surprised the project will cost so much.

"It blows my mind," Bunch said.

The budget for the park's relocation is just under $1 million, with part of the money coming from Toyota Boshuku, and the rest from the city council.

City Councilman Frank Travis, who represents the area where the park will be re-located, said two councilmen voted against the plans when they saw the cost. But, Travis said they both voted yes after the mayor released a breakdown of the expenses.

People who spoke with WAAY 31 said they're just excited for the park to re-open

"I witnessed how much use the other Jimmy gill Park got and it was used a lot very much so,' Wayne Turberville, who lives across the street from where the new park will be located, said. "I think it'll be money well spent."

Jimmy Gill's widow, Deborah Gill, told WAAY 31 she is pleased with the council's decision to use the funds to rebuild the park. She said the city promised her this new location would be bigger and better than the last, and she believes these funds will help do that.