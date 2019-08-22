City council to discuss bringing e-scooters to downtown Huntsville

Thursday evening, the Huntsville City Council will discuss bringing e-scooters to downtown Huntsville.

The council is planning to discuss a proposed ordinance allowing scooters to be rented in downtown. In the meeting, they will discuss rider conduct and safety, which includes a top speed of 20 mph on pavement.

The ordinance also outlines a map of where scooters will be allowed in the city and what the limits are. The council will only discuss the ordinance and will likely vote on it at the next meeting.

WAAY 31 spoke with the President of Downtown Huntsville, Chad Emerson, who said "the scooters will bring another form of transportation that will allow them to go downtown and other parts of the city center in an efficient way and relieves the need to drive everywhere."

In July, Governor Ivey signed a law that now officially allows e-scooters in Alabama cities.