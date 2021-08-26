Clear

City council rejects change to employee termination policy

The "no" vote came after council members heard from a lawyer, who had legal concerns.

The Huntsville city council has voted down a proposal that would have made it easier to fire city employees who are convicted of a felony. The proposal was introduced after former Huntsville Police Officer William Darby continued to be paid by the city for months, even after being convicted of murder.

The council was apparently swayed by a presentation by an attorney, who raised concerns that the proposal would violate state law which guarantees government employees the right to  a disciplinary hearing before being terminated.

The "no" vote was not unanimous. Council member Bill Kling voted "yes" even after the laywer's presentation.

