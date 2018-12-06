City council approves $17.9 million Cecil Ashburn contract

The Huntsville City Council unanimously approved the 17.9 million dollar contract for the Cecil Ashburn project. Low bidder Carcel & G Construction was awarded the project.

The 3.4 miles between Donegal Drive and Taylor Road will become a four lane road with a raised concrete median and eight foot wide shoulders on each side of the road. Sutton Road between Old Big Cove and Taylor Roads will also be widened to a five lane curb and gutter roadway with concrete sidewalks on both sides.

These improvements are expected to be a huge relief once the project is done, but some businesses i talked to today said they're worried about what customers may do in the meantime.

"They would have to reroute. That would probably cause them to go to another business like ours which would cause us to lose business," Janette Cooley, employee at Big Cove Decorating, said.

Cooley while Cecil Ashburn is closed she's counting on customer loyalty to keep business going. The road closes for ten months one month from tomorrow, January 7th.