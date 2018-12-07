Clear

City announces new way to pay for parking in downtown Huntsville

There is a new way to pay for parking in downtown Huntsville.

There is a new way to pay for parking in downtown Huntsville. The city announced Thursday morning that it is adding credit card payment and even smart phone payment options to 400 meters.

Starting in early 2019, people will be able to pay using the Passport parking app where you set up an account with at least $5 and use that to pay. You can even use it to extend your time from your phone.

