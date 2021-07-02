City and local leaders respond to city of Huntsville's conclusion of HPCAC report

"Every community needs to have a healthy relationship with its police department. That, I believe is the desire of all citizens," said David Person.

We're hearing from some of you after the city of Huntsville released its response to city council on the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council report.

That was the over-arching response some had tonight after reading it.

The report is a response to the advisory council's findings regarding the protests that took place in downtown Huntsville in June of 2020.

WAAY-31 spoke with local and city leaders and heard their reaction to this.

It's still early but some people we spoke with Friday night are disappointed in this 11-page report.

They say it doesn't go far enough in explaining the actions the city will take to address the nearly half-dozen issues presented in the advisory council report.

But others say it represents progress.

"What we mostly got today was another summary of what they had presented previously to city council," said Chad Chavez.

Chad Chavez is a member of the Coalition of Criminal Justice Reform, and he told us this report didn't do the justice he thought it would.

In the report, there are several areas the city touches on: intelligence gathering and training for example.

But David Person , media liaison for the Rosa Parks Committee, feels, even after numerous hours of back-and-forth discussions, the city is still not willing to move forward with meaningful change.

"They don't really believe that there were any areas that require specific improvement or adjustment," he said.

Person and Chavez focused on 3 main points in the report, as many wanted a "deeper dive" into the suggestion that additional police training would help.

Here is the city's action plan regarding that: to find leaders ready to find unique solutions.

Regarding the use of rubber bullets and other dispersal techniques, the city believes law enforcement did nothing wrong and did what was in the best interest of safety at the time...quoting how they maintain balance and order in the community and it's been done several times before.

And lastly, the use of irritants like tear gas is commonly used and this helped to create a safer environment for those involved.

At the end of the day, Huntsville city councilman Bill Kling says it's all about respect across the board and that's what we need to work towards: transparency.

"The public needs to get to understand the police better and the police need to understand the concerns of the public better," he said.

In conclusion, the city believes in the end what happened provided them with lessons learned.

Though some are still dealing with strong feelings about the events of last summer, Kling and Chavez say there are some reasons to be hopeful.

"There are a lot of positives, we just want to build upon those, take the input we're receiving from the citizens and make a better police department," said Kling. "To have to work so hard, I am glad we have at least found some people who are willing to listen to us," said Chavez.

Some of those good things Kling and Chavez are talking about are things such as actually making the concerns of citizens heard now, more than ever by city council and the start of plans in progress like more mental health personnel and body cam legislation being talked about.

Everyone agreed there's still a long way to go before we reach middle ground, but this report is a start, even though many feel it doesn't do enough to move towards that goal.

This report was sent to city council a few days before it was shared with the public, on June 30th, which was still on track for the council's deadline.

We asked if any members of the council have talked about this together and so far, Kling said he expects something to be said at the next meeting.