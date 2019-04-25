Clear

City advances plan for Cavalry Hill building that will house Huntsville City Schools alternative school

City Council President Keith says an investment in the Cavalry Hill building is only fair.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The City of Huntsville will hire an architect to create a renovation plan for the Cavalry Hill community center now that the center will be used to house the school district's alternative school.

The amount of money that will be spent on the project is still up in the air. City Council President Devyn Keith expects the architect will get a plan back to them by August, when they finalize the city budget for 2020.

The architect will be going in and evaluating the renovation needs of the entire facility, not just the portion Huntsville City Schools is leasing.

Council President Keith says an investment in the Cavalry Hill building is only fair.

"We just want to make comparable, equitable, investments. If you can do $40 million for an amphitheater, you can do $4 million for Cavalry Hill, and it's very important that we get a professional to tell us that and again if my council members and colleagues truly want to support the school system, which I believe they do, they'll support that budget amendment to have Cavalry Hill," said Keith.

Once the architect finalizes the renovation plan, the city council will have to approve all of the work.

