City Council President: north Huntsville car break-ins, burglaries, and robberies decreased in 2018

Some people in north Huntsville told WAAY 31 they are seeing the decrease in certain types of crime described by Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith, but they said there is still a lot of room for improvement.

According to Keith, there are several types of crimes on the decline through 2018. Car break-ins were down 23 percent, burglaries were down 15 percent, robberies are down 11 percent. Huntsville Police won't release specific crime numbers for 2018 until the end of March in their yearly review report.

Demeron Jordan lives in north Huntsville. He still sees crime, "Crimes, they gotta stop," said Jordan.

Several years ago he said he felt uneasy just leaving his house, "You could walk out your homes, you could never know what could happen to you," but including 2018 and so far in 2019, "I definitely feel safer," said Jordan.

Keith contributes cameras in north Huntsville for the decrease in crime. Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 they can't calculate if cameras made a difference and they don't know how many people did not commit crimes because they knew the cameras were watching. Keith knows that, but still says the cameras are important for the future of decreasing crime in the city, "There will be a robust amount of camera commitment for certain neighborhoods and we'll give that leeway to certain captains," said Keith.

Keith said the pay increase of $7,000 for new officers will also help decrease crime by allowing Huntsville police to recruit and keep officers, "It's going to have an impact in the forthcoming of keeping those officers and they're not going to other departments," said Keith.

Jordan is complimentary of how police handle crime in his neighborhood, "Keep doin' what they doin'. Keep us safe how they been doin' it. They handle they job well," but he still does not completely trust the streets of north Huntsville, "I stay in my home and do what I do. You know, I don't bother nobody. If you don't bother nobody won't nobody bother you," said Jordan.

While certain crimes are going down in north Huntsville the city as a whole has seen an increase in the number of murders in recent years with a record 27 murders in 2018 alone.