Pothole repairs pushed back due to weather

The weather pushed back millions of dollars in road work in Huntsville. City Councilman, Bill Kling, says it could be weeks before some potholes can be fixed.

The city says one of the worst roads with potholes is Westchester Avenue in South Huntsville.

On Westchester Avenue, crews started filling potholes about three weeks ago, but had to stop because of the rain and cold weather, leaving potholes on the road.

Now the city says it could be the middle of March before repairs can continue.

"It's bad. It's dangerous really," said resident, Tab Barnett

Tab Barnett lives on Westchester Avenue and says the potholes have gotten worse over the last few weeks.

"You'll see a lot of lose pavement now, probably some of that is from recent rain," said Barnett.

Neighbor Dennis Blizzard agrees.

"Especially with the rain and the cold, they are constantly getting deeper and deeper and spreading more often," said resident, Dennis Blizzard.

The city says this constant change in weather is why pothole repairs are being pushed back to the middle of March.

"It's used every day by runners and walkers and it's terrible," said Barnett.

Neighbors say the potholes impact cars.

"At least three inches deep. If you're going the normal speed limit, it could possibly damage your rim," said Blizzard.

But that's not all.

"Our neighbor has fallen on the road because of the potholes. My wife fell probably a year ago and hurt her arm," said Barnett.

City Councilman Bill Kling says once the weather gets drier, the city will spend over six million dollars to repair 2,500 miles of roads, something neighbors say they hope comes sooner rather than later.

"It all needs to be paved, but the parts there are really dangerous," said Barnett.

Councilman Kling says potholes cannot be filled in temperatures below 40 degrees. On Friday, it didn't hit 40 degrees until 1 p.m. They also can't patch them when it's raining.