Citizen tip leads to arrest of suspect in hit-and-run near 'Rock the South' in Cullman

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested a suspect, 40-year-old Kevin Talley, on Friday for a hit-and-run wreck on June 1 that injured a pedestrian on Cullman County 469 in the area of the “Rock the South” music festival.

Talley, who is from Cullman, is charged for Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident. State Troopers obtained a warrant for his arrest after receiving a tip from a citizen. He was arrested Friday after 5 p.m. at the Cullman County Sheriff’s office after turning himself in.

Troopers say evidence from the scene was a match to the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Talley.

Talley is being held in the Cullman County Jail, and a bond has not been set. A $10,000 reward was offered for information connected to the wreck.