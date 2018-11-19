Citgo employee helps woman call 911 on Simon Porter

WAAY 31 learned how more about how Simon Porter was found and arrested in Jackson County.

Pathik Patel was working at the Citgo gas station on Skyline early Sunday morning. He said a regular customer came in telling him that she thinks she saw Simon Porter walking on Highway 79.

"I couldn't tell it was him because he wasn't looking my way or near the store, so I didn't pay attention because people walk on the street all the time," said Pathik Patel.

Patel suggested they call authorities. He let the woman use the store's phone because her cell phone had no signal.

"We called and then another lady came in 3 hours later, saying they caught him. I said, 'well that was him.' The same lady that called came in and said they caught him," Patel said.

Patel said Porter wasn't talking to anyone when walking. When authorities arrived, he was still heading towards Scottsboro.

"He didn't ask for anything. He was just walking down the street. Nothing odd about that," Patel said.