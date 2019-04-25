Clear

Cincinnati Bengals pick Alabama's Jonah Williams in first round of 2019 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have picked University of Alabama's Jonah Williams in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The offensive tackle is the eleventh overall pick of the night.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 8:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 8:49 PM
Posted By: AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - One spot after Pittsburgh jumped in front of them, the Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their offensive line by grabbing Alabama tackle Jonah Williams.

He can play either side of the line, is strong and mobile, and technically sound.

Just like Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, the player the Steelers traded up ahead of the Bengals, to get, Williams should be an immediate starter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events