Cincinnati Bengals pick Alabama's Jonah Williams in first round of 2019 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - One spot after Pittsburgh jumped in front of them, the Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their offensive line by grabbing Alabama tackle Jonah Williams.
He can play either side of the line, is strong and mobile, and technically sound.
Just like Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, the player the Steelers traded up ahead of the Bengals, to get, Williams should be an immediate starter.
