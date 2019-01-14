Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant opening first Huntsville location

The well-known Austin, Texas-based Tex-Mex restaurant, Chuy’s, will be opening its first Huntsville location in Spring 2019 in the Shops at Merchants Square at Bob Wallace Avenue.
The restaurant, which was founded in 1982, already has locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.
