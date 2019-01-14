Clear

Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant opening first Huntsville location

The restaurant already has locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

The well-known Austin, Texas-based Tex-Mex restaurant, Chuy’s, will be opening its first Huntsville location in Spring 2019 in the Shops at Merchants Square at Bob Wallace Avenue.

The restaurant, which was founded in 1982, already has locations in Nashville, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

