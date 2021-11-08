Churches, organizers preparing to serve more during holiday food drive season

A group of local churches and organizers are preparing to give away thousands of pounds of groceries to people in need this week.

The food drive will be the first the churches are hosting during this year's holiday season, and Daniel Dean, pastor of Madison Assembly, one of the churches sponsoring the event, said they're prepared to serve many more people than last year's.

"We want to serve our area, we want to serve our people and we want to be the best than we can be for them," Dean said.

The churches and organizations involved are looking to distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food to anyone in need in the community. Dean said they anticipate more people will be in line this time around, and that could have to do with the current economy. Many essentials like gas and many food items are continuing to go up in price, creating a burden for families.

"We want to be that answer, and we want to be that avenue in which people can be fed, and we want a holiday season to be one that is full of joy and not full of worry of not having a meal," Dean said. "We want them to be blessed."

With Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, Dean said they're grateful everyone is able to come together to host this drive and give hope to those who need it.

"We are just blessed to be a huge part of that, of making sure that people in need get to have a great Thanksgiving meal," he said.

The drive will take place starting 9 a.m. Saturday at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. It's first come, first serve, so organizers encourage arriving early. Dean said they will give food out until they have nothing left.