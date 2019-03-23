Churches across North Alabama attend security conference

80 people from 25 different churches across North Alabama attended a security conference at Whitesburg Baptist Church on Saturday.

"You never know when somebody is going to come in and overtake your church or hurt somebody in your church," Lysia Hall said.

Hall attended the North Alabama Church Security Conference with other members of her church's security team. The goal of the conference is to provide churches with information and training sources in their communities to start a security team that keeps their members safe.

"Churches today must take action," Edward Hill said.

Hill helped organized the event, and he says all churches must have some kind of security plan especially since today's environment is so much different than when he was younger.

"Biggest thing was chewing gum at church and getting a spanking. Today, people come in and try to hurt the congregants and, or attack our church just because of our faith and, or our belief system," Hill said.

It's a situation that's all too real like last week's shooting in New Zealand that left at least 50 people dead or in 2017 when a gunman entered a church in Texas and killed 26 people. That's why some businesses help train people to be prepared in case it happens where they are at.

"Churches have got to realize it is a real thing. It's a real threat. Whether they use us or somebody else. Find somebody that will help you put together a security team," Tom Taylor said.

It is up to a church to decide what kinds of security measures it wants to take, whether it involves armed or not armed security.