Church members in Morgan County forgive the vandals who damaged their church

A local congregation came together for the first time since St. John's Missionary Baptist Church was vandalized. It's all thanks to the outpouring of love and support from the community.

Last week, the church was in shambles from all the damage and destruction done by the vandals. Members of the church told WAAY 31 that they didn't know when they'd be able to come back and worship again.

“It feels real good because I don’t like sitting at home on a Sunday and not worshipping the Lord," said Rose Burton, longtime Sunday School teacher for the church.

Members of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church are glad to be back in their sacred home.

Crews spend days fixing the damages, but many are still feeling the damage in their hearts.

“A lot of people want to see punishment," said Curtis Burton Sr.

Curtis is a deacon at the church. He said it's been especially difficult to accept what happened since all four suspects are under the age of 15.

"We don’t know what’s going on in their homes, and they might just need somebody to talk to them," he said.

Curtis met with the 11 and 13-year-old girls accused of destroying the church.

"They were so small and innocent, and I was just, it almost brought me to tears," he explained.

Curtis said God's work has shown him that forgiveness is the only way to move forward, so he's ready to do just that.

"We’re just inviting them to come to church with us if they want to."

Members of the church agree, saying they know God has a reason for everything.

“He knows what to do and when to do it," said Rose. "All we’ve got to do is rely upon Him and trust Him, and we’ll be alright.”

On Oct. 30, there will be a community clean-up day for the church.

