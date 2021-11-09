'I think the court will absolutely take this seriously' reaction to some church vandalism suspects being in trouble again

Some of the juveniles authorities say vandalized a church in Morgan County last month are in trouble again.

Police say some of them are allegedly responsible for stealing a car and fleeing from police on Tuesday.

It's an unfortunate situation leaving some church members speechless.

"I think the court will absolutely take this seriously," Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann said.

Gann says it's likely these kids will be punished more this time since they've been in trouble before.

"You're running from the police," Gann said." You're driving cars fast. "You're endangering the community now."

These are much more serious allegations than some of the kids were accused of about a month ago when a total of 5 kids vandalized St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville.

"I am a communicative person but right now I am definitely mute," church member Lynette Burton said. "I am just speechless. I just can't say anything."

Burton says she was shocked to hear the Morgan County Sheriff's Office say some of the same juveniles responsible for the vandalism, were allegedly involved in a police chase.

The chase happened on I-65 in Prattville.

The juveniles were in a stolen vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old.

That driver will be charged with receiving stolen property, assault, speeding, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Gann says he believes these juveniles will now have to do some time.

"They can detain them under two or three different ways," Gann said. "A child in need of supervision or delinquent child, so these kids are going to have plants put on them. They're not going to get out for a little while. Like I say, they'll go into the home and more than likely they're going to hold onto these kids for a while."

Back at St. John's, the congregation is getting back to worshipping in their now-repaired sanctuary.

"We are in a much better place now," Burton said.

What really upsets her she says is knowing she's helped these kids before through her non-profit organization Kidz Tables Inc.

"I know these children and that's what hurts the most," Burton said.

With the juvenile court system, Gann says DHR also steps in to see what's going on inside the home in an effort to hopefully help get the kids back on track.

It's unclear what type of punishment the other kids will face in connection with this crime at this time.

