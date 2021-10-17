Clear

Church in Morgan County vandalized, investigators seeking information

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church was broken into and vandalized

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a church was broken into and vandalized sometime last week.

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 1:29 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2021 2:34 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a church in Somerville was broken into and vandalized sometime last week.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and investigators responded to a call at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville on Saturday.


St. John's Missionary Baptist Church was broken into and vandalized

They say the church was broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage was done.

The sheriff's office is asking for help in finding out who did this.

If you have any information, you're asked to share a tip through their tiplink. To do that click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events