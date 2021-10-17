Church in Morgan County vandalized, investigators seeking information

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a church in Somerville was broken into and vandalized sometime last week.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and investigators responded to a call at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville on Saturday.



They say the church was broken into and thousands of dollars worth of damage was done.

The sheriff's office is asking for help in finding out who did this.

