Church feeds Decatur Morgan Hospital staff; says 'thank you' this Thanksgiving weekend

Volunteers from God's Love Covenant Church in Decatur spent their Sunday serving up burgers for employees at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

"They work hard, we work hard," emergency room technician Kaylea Morris said.

Working hard is all Carl and Regina Willingham know. They're always giving back to their community.

"If we can really get the love in our hearts to show to others, kind of take the focus off of ourselves and put it on others, man whatever you desire out of life, whatever you desire out of God, God seems to give that back to you if you can do it with a pure heart," God's Love Covenant Church Overseer Carl Willingham said.

The couple lead the church together, where the focus is on extending God's word outside the four walls of the church building. Once a month, the two and their worshipers head out to cook lunch for a local group.

"Something hot, something fresh, something somebody is showing for just a minute to say we appreciate you for what you're doing," Church Pastor Regina Willingham said.

This month, it was Decatur Morgan Hospital.

To give a big 'thank you' for all that the nurses, doctors, surgeons, technicians - and all employees at the hospital - do.

"We've worked so hard over the past few months and we are so grateful that they brought us this food today," the Morris. "They're constantly doing things for us and we're just so grateful for it."

And coming off the heels of Thanksgiving, Regina Willingham says it's nice to switch up the menu a bit....

"A fresh hot dog and a hamburger right now sounds really good," Regina Willingham said.

Carl and Regina started the church about five years ago. They say they don't know where each month's lunch will be; they pray and leave that decision up to God.