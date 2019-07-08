Businesses happy Church Street in downtown Huntsville is now open

After more than a month of disruptive work, Church Street in downtown Huntsville is now open again.

The city closed a portion of the street in May to build a new bridge across Pinhook Creek. It's part of a larger plan for the area.

The progress had a hefty price tag for some business owners.

The owner of Absolute Glass Services said with Church Street being open, people can finally realize his business is open. He said while the street was blocked off at his driveway, it caused confusion for many of his customers.

"People couldn't find us...Brought a lot of traffic turning around in my driveway," said Orien Brawley, owner of Absolute Glass Services.

Orien Brawley says when the city first closed Church Street in May, it had a big impact on his business. The main issue was cars stopping in his driveway to make a U-turn.

"It would block the roads a lot of the time. We couldn't get in or out," said Brawley.

Brawley told WAAY 31 they have to leave for deliveries about 100 times a day and it put a strain on his employees. He says it would also back up the traffic on Church Street because there would be about three cars at a time in one small lane, trying to turn around.

More than a month later, Church Street is back open. Brawley says he's already seeing a difference.

"Customers can come in here. They're not scared to pull back through here. They can find it. They were having to make a loop and couldn't find us," he said.

His only concern now is he's noticed people speeding when some construction workers are still there.

"People need to slow down because the lane is thin..Be cautious," said Brawley.

Church Street was supposed to be blocked off until August, but crews finished a little earlier than expected.

Brawley said he thinks the construction is great for all the growth Huntsville is seeing, but he hopes something like this doesn't happen again.

The next phase of the project includes continuing work on the bridge and straightening Pratt Avenue. Pratt Avenue will have bike lanes and four lanes instead of two when the project is completed next fall.