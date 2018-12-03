Church St project will completely revamp traffic flow

Construction on a $15.7 million road project got started in Huntsville. It will completely revamp the flow of Church Street near Pratt Avenue just north of I-565. One of the sub-contractors called the project a, "utility nightmare."

Utilities on polls and in the ground will have to be moved, because the project is redirecting traffic through an area where all of those utilities are right now.

Victor Howard is the owner of AAA Discount Bail Bond right across the street from the construction. Work on the utility lines could impact the business, "Every time the internet goes down, or if our phones go down that directly affects us," said Howard.

The project will include building two bridges. A sub-contractor working the project told WAAY 31 it could take over a year to complete. In the mean time, they'll have to close sections of Church Street entirely to do work on the underground utilities.

"I'm sure there will be some affects on my business from that. They'll still be able to access my business coming from pratt, so I feel good about that.," said Howard.

The goal is to connect Church Street to Hundley Drive. After the project is done, Howard expects to see other projects in the area, "It wouldn't surprise me in the coming years to see a lot of changes. Not only on wheeler, but also on pratt," said Howard.

90% of the money for the project is federal funds.

If you're looking for a job, Miller and Miller Inc, who is a sub-contractor on the project, told WAAY 31 they are hiring for several positions.