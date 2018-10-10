Church collects donations for victims of Hurricane Michael

Grant Street Church of Christ in Decatur is collecting donations to send to those impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Last month, the church also helped victims impacted by Hurricane Florence. The church has bins that are ready to be filled, and this time they're collection hygiene items, foot, pet food, flashlights and batteries.
On October 15, volunteers and church members plan to head to Panama City. They said they're bringing chainsaws in case they have to clear the roads.
The church's minister, Cody Michael said when driving to the Carolinas after Hurricane Florence hit, they spent hours moving the trees blocking the road. He said not only are they providing items for people in need, they are also praying with them.
"When FEMA leaves and the disaster groups leave, the church really steps up," Michael said. "Then you see all of these churches coming in and starting to help. We just want to be a part of that for north Alabama, for the Decatur area. As we carry supplies there, we want to give people a little bit of encouragement."
If you want to donate items, you can call the Grant Street Church of Christ's office at 256-353-8561.
