Former Auburn assistant basketball coach pleads guilty

A former Auburn Assistant, Chuck Person, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a bribery conspiracy charge in the widespread college basketball bribery scandal.

Person entered the plea on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, averting a June trial. Prosecutors say he accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer players with NBA potential to a financial adviser.

Person, former associate head coach at Auburn, was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 1986 and played for five NBA teams over 13 seasons. He was part of Auburn's 1985 team that took the SEC Tournament Title.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 9.