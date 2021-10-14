Clear

Christopher Henderson sentenced to death for five murders in New Market

Christopher Henderson found guilty of murder

Christopher Henderson was sentenced to the death penalty for the killing of five people in a New Market home in 2015.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 9:44 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

On Thursday morning, a Madison County judge sentenced Christopher Henderson to the death penalty for the killing of five people in a New Market home in 2015.

He was found guilty on 15 counts of capital murder back in July. Seven of the 15 counts are related to the murders of Kristin Chambers Henderson, his second wife, and her unborn baby.

Henderson addressed the court before the sentenced was read. "I would like to give deepest apologies this is an event that should have never happened. I apologize to my mom and my daughter, sorry I wasn’t there for you. Your honor I laid in bed with covid for the last month. The death penalty is cruel and unusual punishment, but I won’t stop till I’m cleared from this, said Henderson”

