A jury has found Christopher Henderson guilty of murder in the 2015 slayings of five people in a New Market home.

He was found guilty on 15 capital murder counts.

The jury rendered its verdicts Thursday afternoon. Deliberations began late Tuesday.

Henderson was charged with capital murder for killing his wife, Kristen Smallwood, her unborn child, her 8-year-old son, her 1-year-old nephew, and her mother.

