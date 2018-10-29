Huntsville man arrested for burglary at Budget Inn in Elkmont

Christopher Bright, 30, of Huntsville was arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office Friday for allegedly stealing items from a maintenance building at the Budget Inn in Elkmont. He fell asleep in his car after while still at the scene.

Deputies responded to the motel Friday after a medical call that a man had passed out in a vehicle in the motel's parking lot and that he'd allegedly burglarized the shed behind the motel. He was parked in front of the storage shed when they arrived at the scene.

The motel's manager provided investigators with security footage showing Bright entering the shed and taking property, like tools and clothing. These items were found by deputies inside Bright's van.

Bright told investigators he'd gotten into an argument with his girlfriend while they were staying at the motel. He said he'd gone inside the shed to find a gasoline can and that he was under the influence at the time. He said he didn't know why he took the items.

Bright is charged with burglary 3rd degree and is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond. His girlfriend, Monica Campbell, has felony burglary warrants out for her arrest from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. She'd fled on foot before the deputies arrived at the scene.