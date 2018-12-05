Clear

Christmas turkey, fruitcake rocketing toward space station

SpaceX launched the holiday shipment Wednesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 1:08 PM
Posted By: AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Christmas turkey is rocketing toward the International Space Station, along with cranberry sauce, candied yams and the obligatory fruitcake.

SpaceX launched the holiday shipment Wednesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket blasted into a clear, chilly sky; the first-stage booster was aiming for a touchdown back at the launch site, once its job was done.

The Dragon capsule should reach the orbiting lab Saturday.

Besides all the fixings for Christmas dinner, the delivery includes 40 mice and 36,000 worms for aging and muscle studies. Scientists expect a tenfold increase in the worm population.

The launch was delayed for a day because of a problem with food for the mice. NASA discovered Monday that the food for the mouse-tronauts was moldy. More food was rushed in from California.

