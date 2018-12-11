Christmas tree farmers combat popularity of artificial trees

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) - Christmas tree farmers nationwide have launched a social media campaign to get Americans to buy real trees this season.
The Christmas Tree Promotion Board worries that more Americans are opting for artificial trees as they become more realistic-looking.
Between 75 and 80 percent of Americans who have a Christmas tree now have an artificial one.
The $1 billion market for fake trees is growing at about 4 percent a year - even though they can be reused again and again.
The campaign called "It's Christmas. Keep It Real!" is based on other popular agricultural campaigns like "Beef. It's What's For Dinner" and "Got Milk?"
Tree farmers pay 15 cents for each tree they harvest to the promotion board for the ad campaign and other related work.
