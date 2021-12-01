Christmas nougat tops list of worst holiday candy, says survey

Candy is an iconic part of the end-of-year holidays, from Halloween through New Year’s Eve, and just like Christmas sweaters and potluck dishes, everyone has an opinion on which is the best and which should be left behind.

Candystore.com recently released their annual survey results for the Top 10 Worst Christmas Candy, including an honorable mention for possibly the most iconic of seasonal candy.

10. Peppermint bark

This candy might be getting ready to fall off the list entirely, as 2021 is the third year in a row that it’s made the most movement of any candy down the list. However, it’s still hated just enough to stay on the list.

“It’s melty, sticky and weirdly soft, and then crunchy in parts, too,” one survey participant said. “It’s just weird.”

Another participant said the way it’s taken over all the stores has them “troubled,” while another called it “the pumpkin spice of Christmas.”

9. Chocolate oranges

Another one that seems to be growing in popularity is the chocolate orange, which made the No. 6 slot last year but now ranks three spots less hated at No. 9.

While some might think this is a chocolate-covered orange, it’s actually just orange cream inside the milk chocolate.

“It’s kind of a mess,” one participant said. “I want to like it, but it’s not letting me.”

8. Ribbon candy

This one seemed to get less popular this year, moving up two spots from No. 10. Candystore.com said most people said the only thing ribbon candy has going for it is its appearance, which just isn’t enough.

“I honestly didn’t know it was for eating until recently,” one participant said.

Another wondered if real ribbons might actually taste better, and a few just called the candy “weird” or “stuffy-looking.”

7. Non-peppermint candy canes

Sometimes a unique twist on a classic can end up looking tacky and gimmicky, and the survey results say that’s the case for non-peppermint candy canes. Most people know the rainbow fruit candy canes, but recent trends have led to flavors like pickle or macaroni and cheese, and customers just aren’t having it.

“Candy canes don’t need you to change them,” one participant said. “Peppermint only, please.”

6. Peeps

Whether it’s the texture, the shape or the way they react to being microwaved, Peeps fans and haters have a variety of reasons for their attitude toward the marshmallow candy typically seen near Easter.

“Peeps are the worst by far,” one participant said. “Why do they have to try all the holidays now?”

“I saw they have Peeps shaped like Christmas trees now,” another said. “That’s my vote for No. 1 worst.”

5. Old-fashioned hard candy mix

Like ribbon candy, these got even less popular, moving further up the “Worst” list for the second year in a row. In fact, Candystore.com noted that some of the comments had to be edited for strong language, because people felt that strongly about this entry.

“The flavors are weird and kind of taste like fruity rocks,” one participant said.

It’s “clearly left over from probably years ago,” another said.

4. Lifesavers storybooks

This candy fell out of the top 3 this year, but it might not be there for long, if those surveyed have anything to do with it.

“This says to me: I got you something from Walgreens when I went to buy adult diapers,” one participant said.

Others said there’s just too much packaging to get to the candy, while another said “they just make me sad.”

3. Reindeer corn

Candy corn is one of those items that miraculously appears as both a favorite and least favorite — depending on where you live in the U.S., anyway. And reindeer corn is no different, as it appears in the top 3 worst candy but also as Alabama’s favorite in a separate Candystore.com survey.

Perhaps it’s the Christmas theme that makes reindeer corn a top contender for worst, as one person pointed out. It’s “the most disgusting,” they said.

“It’s just the worst,” another commented. It feels “weird in my mouth, and it emits some kind of secondary flavor a moment later that kind of scares me.”

2. Chocolate-covered cherry cordials

These were the No. 1 worst in last year’s survey, and apparently they like to move up and down throughout the top 5, according to Candystore.com.

“That poor little cherry has been swimming in whatever that junk is, and now we’re supposed to want to eat it,” one participant said.

For others, it’s the “surprise” in the middle.

“It’s a precarious thing, biting into a cordial,” another participant said. “I feel like it’s going to burst and stain my clothes — and my tongue.”

1. Christmas nougat

Last year was the first time in three years that this candy didn’t top the list, but it’s back in the No. 1 slot now, seemingly for good reason.

Not familiar with these? That might be for the best. One person described them as “little polka-dotted nougat things that look like great-grandma's homemade horror show.”

Another described them as “squishy, Christmas tree, mint circle things.”

“Those little Christmas tree, gooey poker-chip things just taste weird and feel icky in my mouth,” said a third.

Honorable mention: Peppermint candy canes

This might seem out of the blue — or red and white, as the case may be — but classic peppermint candy canes were so disliked by survey participants that they earned an honorable mention. Some people said they liked the design enough that they bought fake ones, knowing no one would eat them if they bought real ones, while others are still affected by childhood memories of being poked by spit-sharpened candy cane spears.

"They are impossible to unwrap and messy and gross to eat, and not that tasty, anyway," one participant said.

"Super sticky and gross," said another. "The wetness runs down and makes anything it touches super sticky. Yuck."