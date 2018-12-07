Christmas miracle: Robbed shoe repairman gets generous donations

Christmas has been saved for a Decatur shoe repairman and he says it's a Christmas miracle.

“There are still angels in disguise that we don’t know about," Jim Blackburn said.

Blackburn told WAAY 31 someone stole $4,000 in equipment over the weekend.

He didn't know how he was going to make it through the holidays.

Blackburn says, now, he couldn’t be more grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received from folks in the community, and even people from other states, saying they’ve helped save his business and his Christmas.

“I call it a God-sent miracle. It had to be. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that God was in the plan," Blackburn said.

Blackburn received a check for $5,000 from two women he’s never even met.

“Lord, it means the world to me," he said.

This comes after Blackburn had some of his shoe repairing equipment stolen and was afraid he’d never be able to replace it.

“Some miracles seem like they don’t always come when you need them, but they’re here at the time that I definitely need them," he said.

But the two anonymous women weren’t the only ones who heard what happened to Blackburn and wanted to help. He says he’s had tremendous support from a lot of his customers as well.

“They told me that they appreciate me doing their shoes over the years and some of them have given me Christmas gifts.”

Blackburn says he just hopes he can reciprocate in some way.

“Hopefully, I can do some complimentary work for some of them in the near future, to at least let them know that I appreciate their generosity," he said.

And to the folks who stole his equipment in the first place, he has a message.

“In my heart, I have already forgiven them. I want them to know, they might have meant it for harm, but God saw what was happening.”

Blackburn says, thanks to the generous donations, he’ll now be able to replace the stolen equipment and have money left over to buy Christmas gifts for his loved ones.