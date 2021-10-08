Christmas in Limestone County committee announces 2021 theme

With more than 800 votes from the public, the 2021 theme for holiday events in Limestone County has been chosen.

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas” won the vote and will be used for several events as Limestone County organizations and residents gather to celebrate the holidays.

“The Christmas in Limestone County committee is excited to announce our theme and event dates for this year’s events,” said Pammie Jimmar, president of the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce. “We want to encourage everyone to shop local and shop early in Limestone County this holiday season.”

Events currently scheduled for the community include:

• 35th Annual Christmas Open House, Nov. 19–21, downtown Athens;

• Seventh Annual North Pole Stroll, the month of December, Athens Big Spring Memorial Park;

• Limestone County Commission Tree Lighting, 5 p.m. Dec. 2, east side of the Limestone County Courthouse;

• Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 2, from Athens Middle School to The Square in Athens;

• Ardmore Tinsel Trail Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Ardmore Town Hall;

• Santa Pictures and Snacks, 10 a.m.–noon Dec. 4, Ardmore Town Hall;

• 11th Annual Sippin’ Cider, 4–8 p.m. Dec.. 11, downtown Athens; and

• Ardmore Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Dec. 13, Ardmore Avenue in Ardmore.