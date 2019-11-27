Christmas, holiday parades and events in North Alabama

As Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa and other holidays approaching, WAAY 31 is compiling a list of all the celebratory events you might want to attend this year.

Events are in chronological order:

Nov. 29-Dec. 23

Santa’s Village will welcome visitors nightly from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29 - Dec. 23 at the Huntsville Depot located at 320 Church Street in downtown Huntsville. Admission is $7 per person. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.earlyworks.com or at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum and the Huntsville Depot. Children under one year old are admitted free.

Santa's Village is a fundraiser for the EarlyWorks Family of Museums. Proceeds from the event fund the educational initiatives of the EarlyWorks Family of Museums.

For more information visit online at www.earlyworks.com.

Nov. 29 – Jan. 1

Please join us on Friday, November 29th at 6 p.m. for the 2019 Downtown Huntsville Tinsel Trail. This year, we will have a Christmas tree honoring our 11 fallen police officers. After the opening ceremony, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will light up all the trees and Downtown Huntsville President/CEO Chad Emerson will ask a few surviving family members and Huntsville Police Department Captains to hang a special ornament on the tree in memory of our fallen officers. Our tree is located near the Mayor’s tree. If you can’t make it opening night, the tree will be available to view all month long during the Tinsel Trail hours.

More info: http://tinseltrail.com/

Nov. 29 – Jan. 4

Huntsville Botanical Garden Galaxy of Lights Driving Nights will take place November 29 – January 4 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. (last admission). Please note that Galaxy will be closed December 2 and 3 for the Galaxy 5k and 3k. Admission for passenger cars (up to 10 people) is $25 at the gate or $20 when purchased in advance either online or at the Garden’s guest center. On Monday nights a $5 military discount will be given at the gate with military I.D.

More info: http://hsvbg.org/galaxy/

Nov. 30

LaGrange Christmas Parade – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Lineup is at 4 p.m. on Waldrep Loop. The parade will travel along Waldrep Loop , Pineywood Road and Aycock Loop to the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department. Call 256-702-1135 to register.

Dec. 1-24

* The fountain light and water show, set to Christmas music at Spring Park in Tuscumbia is presented at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily. More info: 256-389-1357

* Christmas Village at Spring Park in Tuscumbia, Dec.1-24. Christmas decorations will light up the park nightly. 256-389-1357

Dec. 2 – Jan. 1

Beginning Dec. 2, families are invited to join in on the spirit of the holiday season with Enchanted Forest of Decatur, a tinsel stroll among a beautiful display of live Christmas trees trimmed in festive decorations. The month-long event, now in its second year, will take place in Founders Park, across from the Old State Bank in historic downtown Decatur. Admission is free.

Enchanted Forest of Decatur is a display of live cut Christmas trees, sponsored and decorated by individuals, groups and businesses from Decatur and the surrounding area. Every tree is uniquely decorated, and solar lights will give that extra sparkle for an unforgettable Christmas light display. The community-sponsored forest will receive visitors from the day of the Decatur Christmas Parade, Monday, December 2 through New Year’s Day.

Explore the Forest, a special free community event, is set for Saturday, December 14 from 1 to 4 p.m., where a special visitor from the North Pole is expected to make an appearance. The event also offers family-friendly activities and photo opportunities.

For more information, visit Enchanted Forest of Decatur on Facebook.

Dec. 3

* The sixth annual Huntsville Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. with the theme of "Christmas Around the World." A fireworks show presented by Redstone Gateway Office Park will mark the end of the parade.. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin around 7:15 p.m.

* Tuscumbia Christmas Parade – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Lineup is at 5 p.m. at Deshler High School. The parade will travel south on Main Street. Call 256-386-7200 to register.

Dec. 5

* Muscle Shoals Christmas Parade – 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. Line up is at 6 p.m. on Avalon Avenue. The parade will travel east on Avalon Avenue. Call 256-386-9250 to register.

* The Limestone County Commission would like to invite everyone to its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting that will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. on the eastside of the Courthouse.

Dec. 6

The Rocket City Chorus is hosting a free Christmas Show with The Rocketeers, Audio Radiance, Eight Feet Wide and Extended Chords.

It is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Most Merciful Jesus Catholic Church, 10509 Segers Road, Madison.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

More info: rocketcitychorus.org, info@rocketcitychorus.com, 256-778-1599

Dec. 6-24

The Trees of Christmas at Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, Tuscumbia, Dec. 6-24, features trees decorated by local individuals and groups. Admission $5. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F and 1-3 p.m. on Sundays. Free admission on Sundays. 256-383-0533

Dec. 7

* Cherokee Christmas Parade – 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Lineup is at 10 a.m. on Main Street. The parade route is through downtown. Call 256-359-4959 to register.

* The annual Parade of Lights will take to the waterway, illuminating Wheeler Lake, Saturday, December 7, 2019. The free holiday maritime event features approximately 15 to 20 boats of all types and sizes decorated with lights, holiday themes and other festive trimmings for the holiday season.

Sponsored by Riverwalk Marina and Hard Dock, the Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. It will follow the same route as in year’s past, making a few circles from the entrance of Riverwalk Marina located on Highway 31, west to the Railroad Bridge turning east in front of Rhodes Ferry Park to the Highway 31 bridge, and then back into the Marina. The best viewing will be at Rhodes Ferry Park, Hard Dock or at the Marina.

The public is also invited for a leisurely stroll around the docks for an up-close look at the brightly lit boats prior to the parade. The docks at Riverwalk Marina will open at 4 p.m. allowing the public to admire the boats and their holiday decorations before they set sail.

* Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec.7, Lion’s Den, Cherokee. 256-810-0777.

* The Elkmont High School Band is hosting “An Elkmont Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 7th. This year’s tour features seven homes.

Tickets are $10 and are available now from any band member and booster member. Proceeds go to the band for a well deserved trip to Pigeon Forge/Gatlinburg in late spring.

Tours are from 5-9 p.m. and a reception will be from 4-5 p.m. at the Elkmont Methodist Church Annex Building on Children Street. The theme for the reception is “A Glistening Christmas Tour of Homes.” Visitors can purchase tickets and pick up maps at the reception. Homemade refreshments will be supplied by band boosters.

For more information contact Bryan Pigg, band director at Elkmont school, Mike Ikard, President of band boosters 256-431-0542, Keila Berzett 256-777-8216 or any band booster.

* 25 local crafters will gather at the Athens-Limestone County Public Library Saturday, December 7, 10:00 to 2:00, selling handmade wreaths, jewelry, pottery, and more. With Christmas just around the corner, the library’s Winter Craft Fair is the perfect opportunity to pick up a one-of-a-kind gift for someone special.

In addition to the vendors, the fair will feature door prizes and special crafts for kids. “One thing we heard last year was that people were hesitant to bring their kids, afraid they might get bored,” says Kristopher Reisz, the library’s head of events and programs. “So this year, we’re adding a special craft table. We really want there to be something for everyone.” Vendors slated to come to the craft fair include The Potter's Hand, Lollipops & Monsters, and Her Nirvana. Admission to the craft fair is free.

More info: (256) 232-1233

Dec. 8

* Asbury/Martling Christmas Parade is 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Lineup begins in front of the Asbury Fire Department.

More info: call 256-878-9158.

* Plantation Christmas, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Belle Mont Mansion, 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia, reminiscent of Christmas the “Old South” with traditional live decorations, period Christmas music, vintage ballroom dancing, and refreshments Admission $8 adults, $4 ages 6-12; and 5 and younger, free. 256-381-5052

Dec. 9-24

Christmas Train at Spring Park in Tuscumbia, Dec.9-24. The Santa Express Train runs 4-8 p.m. daily. Admission $4. 256-389-1357

Dec. 10

Sheffield Christmas Parade– 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Lineup is at 5 p.m. on North Montgomery Avenue. The parade will travel south on Montgomery Avenue. Call 256-810-3030 to register.

Dec. 12

* We'll be Home for Christmas concert, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, Tuscumbia, featuring the music and comedy of Aaron Wilburn, Mark Narmore and Bobby Tomberlin come home for Christmas. Admission $15. 256-381-4417

* Cookies with Santa, 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12. The Healing Place, 2409 Wildwood St., Muscle Shoals. Free photos and surprises. 256-383-7133

Dec. 13

* Leighton Christmas Parade – 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Lineup is at 5 p.m. on New High School Street. The parade will travel along New High School Street and County Line Road and then wind through downtown. Call 256-446-8477 to register.

* Annual Dickens Christmas Feast, 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, Tuscumbia Depot Roundhouse, Holiday dinner with the Deshler High School Chamber ensemble performing pieces from the Romantic period. There will also be an excerpt from "The Christmas Story." Admission $25. Advance tickets required, 256-383-9797

Dec. 14

* The Albany and Old Decatur Historic Districts will present their annual Historic Decatur Christmas Tour on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Fifteen homes, churches and historic sites will be open for viewing as part of the self-guided tour from 3 to 8 p.m. Along with the tour of some of Decatur’s most historic and architecturally significant dwellings, the festive event offers shopping, refreshments and live holiday music.

This year’s tour features seven beautiful homes each beautifully decorated with luminaries, fruit, greenery, and thousands of lights, two churches, one public park, a cemetery and four historic sites. Residences in the Albany and Old Decatur Historic Districts are not normally open for public viewing except when a select number of homes open their doors during the annual holiday tour.

Tickets for the Historic Decatur Christmas Tour are $25 each and can be purchased in advance online at www.decaturchristmastour.com (click on tickets) and at Decatur Morgan County Tourism. There is a discount for group tickets of 15 or more ($20 per ticket). Tickets may be purchased in advance and on the day of the tour at Jamie Hood Jewelers, Bank Street Art and Antiques, Pineapples Home Décor and Holly’s Seasonal Store, Tammy Eddy Antiques and Interiors, Jimmy Smith Jewelers, Second Read Books, Miss Muldrew’s and Old River Antiques and Interiors during business hours. On the day of the tour, tickets also can be purchased at Westminster Presbyterian Church from 12 to 7 p.m. Proceeds from the tour are used to preserve, protect and enhance the character and legacy of the historic neighborhoods.

For a schedule of events and more information on each property, visit www.decaturchristmastour.com.

* The Rocket City Chorus is hosting a free Christmas Show with The Rocketeers, Audio Radiance, Eight Feet Wide and Extended Chords.

It is 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Mayfair Church of Christ, 1095 Carl T Jones Road, Huntsville.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

More info: rocketcitychorus.org, inof@rocketcitychorus.com, 256-778-1599

* Explore the Forest, a special free community event, is set for Saturday, December 14 from 1 to 4 p.m., where a special visitor from the North Pole is expected to make an appearance. The event also offers family friendly activities and photo opportunities.

Families are invited to join in on the spirit of the holiday season with Enchanted Forest of Decatur, a tinsel stroll among a beautiful display of live Christmas trees trimmed in festive decorations. The month-long event, now in its second year, will take place in Founders Park, across from the Old State Bank in historic downtown Decatur.

Enchanted Forest of Decatur is a display of live cut Christmas trees, sponsored and decorated by individuals, groups and businesses from Decatur and the surrounding area. Every tree is uniquely decorated, and solar lights will give that extra sparkle for an unforgettable Christmas light display.

For more information, visit Enchanted Forest of Decatur on Facebook.

* Christmas at Ivy Green, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec., 14, the birthplace of Helen Keller in Tuscumbia, will be adorned with beautiful live holiday decorations. Regular admission. 256-383-4066

* It’s a Dickens Christmas, Y’all, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Downtown Tuscumbia, carriage rides, snowfall, music, arts & crafts, and food vendors. 256-383-9797.

* Christmas at Belle Mont Mansion, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 1569 Cook Ln., Tuscumbia. The Jeffersonian Palladian mansion, built in 1828, will be decorated for the holidays. Admission. 256-381-5052

* Cookies and cocoa with Santa, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department, 7625 LaGrange Road, Leighton. 256-702-1135.

* Sheffield Candlelight Parade, begins at dusk Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. More than 4,000 luminary candles will lights streets and avenues in the Park Boulevard/Oakwood neighborhoods. Donations of canned food to help the needy will be collected at the start of the parade route. 256-383-0783

* The Best Christmas Pageant Ever play, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Ritz Theater, 111 W. 3rd St., Sheffield. Admission $8 adults, $7 students. 256-383-0533

Dec. 15

* The Best Christmas Pageant Ever play, 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec.15, Ritz Theater, 111 W. 3rd St., Sheffield. Admission $8 adults, $7 students. 256-383-0533

* Sunday with Santa to benefit Cole Kelley, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec., 15, Locust Hill, 209 S. Cave St., Tuscumbia. Photographs with Santa, Christmas story time, cookies and cocoa and ornament making. $20 per child. Tickets available at Cold Water Books in Tuscumbia and Mars Hill Elementary School in Florence. 256-542-8731

Dec. 19

* Holiday Cabaret, 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 19, Ritz Theater Annex, 111 W. 3rd St., Sheffield. 256-383-0533

* Cypress Moon Studios Christmas Party, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 1000 Alabama Avenue, Sheffield. Celebrate the holidays and more than 40 years of music at Cypress Moon’s 15th annual Christmas Party. Meet the songwriters, artists, musicians and engineers. Wear your favorite ugly Christmas. For more details, call 256-335-6961

Dec. 20

Holiday Cabaret, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 , Ritz Theater Annex, 111 W. 3rd St., Sheffield. 256-383-0533

Dec. 21

* Holiday Cabaret, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Ritz Theater Annex, 111 W. 3rd St., Sheffield. 256-383-0533

* A (not so) Silent Night, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Do Right Man Barbershop, 122 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield. An evening of holiday songs around a bonfire with soup & hot chocolate, smores and mulled cider. Several local musicians including, The Counts Family, Bailey White, Sarah Grace Robinson, Della Ray, KLR, Cody Gaisser will be leading holiday songs throughout the evening. Donations of new gloves (not knit) and small denomination fast food gift cards will be collected for Room at the Inn. 707-889-7170