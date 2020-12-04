Free Christmas firework show set to kick off Friday night in Huntsville

In September, organizers announced the fireworks show would replace their annual Christmas parade because of Coronavirus concerns.

It's free to attend, but you're encouraged to bring a blanket to donate to local senior organizations. Everyone is encouraged to park your car here at the stadium and stay in it to watch the show in a socially distanced way. Cars will also be parked with a one space distance to allow for social distancing if you want to get outside. The show will be synchronized with music on MIX 96.9!

It'll kick off at 7pm. Parking is from 5:30-6:45!