Christmas decorations stolen in south Huntsville

The Grinch is already trying to steal Christmas in south Huntsville. Neighbors told WAAY 31 someone snatched two huge Christmas inflatables from the same street near Weatherly Road.

Mary Kathryn Van Bebber's nine and a half foot tall inflatable cookie mixer with spinning gingerbread men was swiped from her front yard Monday night.

"My mom texted me and said the Grinch had struck and that my big almost ten foot inflatable was gone," Van Bebber said.

Van Bebber is a senior at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and has been in charge of the family front yard decorations for three years now. She has used hundreds of dollars of her own money to buy the decorations and starts prepping far in advance.

"I always buy my Christmas stuff the previous year during the sales. I start my planning then for what's going to happen next year," Van Bebber said.

Whoever took her newest, most valuable piece left a gaping hole in this years display, so she put a sign in it's place asking people to give her a call if they figure out where the Grinch stashed her $150 dollar decoration.

"I tried to make it funny so maybe somebody would remember it," Van Bebber said.

She thinks whoever stole her inflatable pulled up to the far left side of her yard and stepped on some of her other decorations. Whoever it was made off with the massive inflatable without being caught on camera even though Van Bebber said it was the most secure piece in the yard.

"This one was actually screwed into the ground. It had about five different stakes where some of my other ones are only staked in twice," Van Bebber said.

Van Bebber told WAAY 31 she's leaving her other decorations up because she said what she puts out isn't just for her.

"I'm doing it for those families, to be a part of those family traditions, and I enjoy it. I'm not going to let somebody who for whatever reason decided to come make a bad decision," Van Bebber said.

Van Bebber did file a police report Tuesday morning when she realized the inflatable was gone. She said she hopes someone will spot her giant gingerbread and get it back home to her soon.