Christmas Eve is mostly sunny and seasonable

After starting in the lower 30s, highs reach the lower 50s this afternoon. For Christmas Day, a few isolated showers are possible, mainly through our central and western counties. Expect a partly sunny sky and highs in the lower 50s again.

The pattern starts to shift by Wednesday as a southerly wind leads to milder temperatures. We'll stay mainly dry with highs with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s. Our next round of heavy rain arrives Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible and some stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind. Temperatures hit the lower 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.

Finally, by the weekend, a cold front drops the afternoon highs to a more seasonable level. Showers can't be ruled out both Saturday and Sunday with better rain chances focused on Sunday at this time.