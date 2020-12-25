Christmas Cold, North Alabama struggles to reach freezing Friday

Christmas Eve started with heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms in the early morning hours with temperatures in the mid 50s. We finished with snow showers and even a lake effect snow band from Wheeler Lake that extended through Marshall and Dekalb Counties.

We start Christmas morning with temperatures near 20° but with any winds the wind chill may drop to single digits. Friday warms to near freezing with mostly sunny skies with afternoon wind chills staying in the low 20s.

We gradually warm back up to seasonable temperatures by Sunday: low 50s.