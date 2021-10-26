Clear
Christmas Charities Year Round accepting applications for 2021 holiday season

The winter holiday program provides toys and gifts to Madison County families with children ages 2–18 or seniors 60 and older in need.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:02 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Low-income residents in Madison County who wish to participate in Operation Believe 2021 can apply now through Nov. 5 for assistance.

The Christmas and winter holiday program is operated by Christmas Charities Year Round and aims to provide toys and gifts to Madison County families with children ages 2–18 or seniors 60 and older who are at or below the area median income level or in emergent need.

To start the application process, families and seniors who meet these criteria can call CCYR at 256-837-2373, ext. 2, and leave a message with their name and phone number. Please mention that the call is for the Operation Believe program.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, CCYR staff will return the call to conduct an over-the-phone application. CCYR said applicants will need to provide their name, address, names and ages of children or age of senior, and amount of monthly household income. CCYR encourages families and seniors who participate in Operation Believe not to apply for other local Christmas assistance programs.

For more information, call 256-837-2373, ext. 2, or click here.

