Christians Helping Others place blessing boxes in Ardmore

Ardmore food bank, Christians Helping Others, is giving back to their neighbors in a new way.

On Wednesday, the food bank placed their first blessing box.

Ardmore resident, Amber Gilmore, said the community will benefit from blessing boxes.

“People have extra stuff to give,” said Gilmore.

Volunteer, Dave Jefferson, said the CHO director came to him with the idea of adding blessing boxes to the community.

“I showed her a picture on my phone of the one at the end of my driveway,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson went to city council where they unanimously voted to allow two blessing boxes. The first box was placed next to the Annex building on Highway 51. The other blessing box will soon be placed at Ardmore Police Department.

“We still just wanted to create an outreach for people that may have that apprehension about coming to a food bank for that first time,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson said blessing boxes are the best way to reach the community, in a time where people are looking for help.

“It takes away the judgment and the shame,” said Jefferson.

Gilmore said people have faced food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need all the help we can get, especially during the pandemic,” said Gilmore. “People are loosing jobs and everything that’s going on in the world.”

In Ardmore, Gilmore said she’s seen the homeless population grow during the pandemic.

“I’ve been seeing homeless people, I’ve seen them sleep on the streets or even on that bench over there,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore said she’s looking forward to bringing non-perishable items to the blessing box.

“There are people all over this world that need stuff,” said Gilmore.

People can drop items off at the blessing boxes at any time. If someone needs an item, they’re welcome to take whatever they need.

Christians Helping Others food bank is open on Tuesdays in Ardmore. 15 local parishes come together to serve the community.