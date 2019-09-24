Clear
Chris Willis confident UNA bounces back in conference play

The Lions haven't won since week one, but Head Coach Chris Willis told WAAY, they've had a tough schedule.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Chris Willis said the 30-12 loss to JSU didn't feel like a two-digit defeat. Willis said the Lions have played a tough schedule so far. This Saturday the team enters Big South Conference play against Presbyterian. Willis added the tough schedule so far only benefits the team during division play.

"Listen that was all our non-conference games, we played two ranked teams out of the four we played," Willis said. "We've had a pretty tough schedule, with a very young football team, I see a lot of positives, we're going to be fine, it's like a new season starts this week, we're coming now, everybody gotta be ready, at some point this game will be a lot better than this."

Kickoff is 3:00 Saturday at Braly Stadium. 

