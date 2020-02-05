Chris Hope making family proud signing with East Tennessee State

National Signing Day is a time for local athlete's to make their dreams come true. It's bigger than the sport you play. For Chris Hope, today is about making his family proud.

Hope fought back tears as he thanked his late Mother, Wednesday morning, in front of a packed gym at James Clemens.

The senior signed with East Tennessee State University, where he'll play football.

Hope says he's excited he's staying close to his family because they mean so much to him.

And the wide receiver knows his Mom is smiling down on him on his big day. I asked him what he thought his Mom would say to him right now.

"I'm proud of you, I love you son," Hope said. "At least that's what I'd hope she would say."

Hope was a big part of the Jets explosive offense the past three seasons.

He gave credit to the James Clemens coaches for letting him play as a sophomore. He signed alongside five of his teammates, which is a huge success for a football program.