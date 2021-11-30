Chris Cuomo suspended indefinitely from CNN for helping brother in sex scandal

NEW YORK (AP) - CNN says it is suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely pending a further review of documents revealing how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when he was facing charges of sexual harassment.

The network said transcripts released by New York's attorney general revealed its anchor had a greater involvement in his brother's case than they knew and raise serious questions.

Cuomo is anchor of ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ on the network, frequently CNN's most-watched show.

He anchored Monday night after the documents were released, but did not discuss the matter.

Here's CNN's full statement:

The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense.

The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.

When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly.

But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.

However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew.

As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.