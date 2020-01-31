Choking incident lands beloved Cherokee community member in the hospital

The Cherokee community is coming together after a freak accident landed one of its biggest supporters in the hospital.

Lymos McDonald, the assistant principal at Cherokee High School, told WAAY 31 when you think of Cherokee, you think of a man named Jimmy Payne. Payne is a huge supporter of the school. He goes to every game for every sport and has done this for decades.

McDonald said many students view him as a grandpa or uncle. Students made signs to hang in the gym that say "Praying for Jimmy Payne," with Jimmy's photo in the middle.

On Tuesday, Payne was at Cherokee High School for a basketball game when he started choking on a hotdog.

McDonald said school staff members from Cherokee and the opposing team ran over to help him. The mayor of Cherokee was the first to Payne and he started doing the Heimlich maneuver and CPR. Payne was rushed to Russellville Hospital and then transported to the North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.

McDonald said Payne is so well known in the sports community as being a huge supporter that there have been lines of people at the hospital to see him.

"We have coaches that are coming from Mississippi, Tennessee and others in this area that know him. To visit him is a long line to get in, because he has so many people that he's affected and so many lives he's touched," said McDonald.

McDonald said Payne is on a ventilator at the hospital in Florence. The student body sends him a message saying they love him and hope he gets better.