Clear

Chiropractor sentenced in trucker scheme

The chiropractor said he gave physical exams to truckers. But, prosecutors successfully argued the exams were fraudulent. The chiropractor made about $224,000 in the scheme.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 2:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama-based chiropractor, who was accused in a scheme to conduct fraudulent physical examinations on prospective long haul truckers and submit false documents to federal transportation regulators, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports Chief U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins of the Middle District of Alabama sentenced Dr. Kenneth G. Edwards, of Columbus, Georgia, to 37 months on Thursday. Watkins says the 65-year-old physician, who practiced in Phenix City, had abused the trust placed in him by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The offense netted Edwards about $224,000.

U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin Sr. says the doctor was willing to risk putting physically unqualified individuals behind the wheels of large commercial vehicles to make a few easy bucks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events