Microchip shortage impacting North Alabama businesses

The microchip shortage continues to cause problems for automakers across the country, but it's not the only industry dealing with impacts.

The small but impactful device is causing big issues to industries across the country, including an appliance store here in Huntsville.

"Whether it be a refrigerator, a range, dishwasher, your TVs, everything has microchips, so the chip shortage effects almost all industries right now," Chris Swain, the manager of Siano Appliances, said.

Swain said the shortage has caused major delays in getting their products out to customers.

"Usually your 5-10 business days to get product in if you order something, right now we're seeing it's more 2-4 weeks and above," Swain said.

"Right now I've got product that I've had on order for over 8 weeks that i haven't gotten - recent orders. right now we're just seeing the dates push out."

Even though delays are the biggest issue they're seeing right now, there could be more to come, including higher prices on certain appliances.

"We as a company have just kept our pricing steady throughout this so we're trying really hard to do that, but manufacturers are starting to feel the squeeze and we're going to see prices rise just like we did with lumber," he said.

Swain said if you are building or renovating your home, or just planning to upgrade your appliances - the sooner you put in your order the better.

"If you wait, you could be waiting until next year to get a product if you don't get in line for it," he said.

Swain said we could be seeing the impacts of the chip shortage for months to come. He said the shortage is also causing a domino effect of other issues arising.