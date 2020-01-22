Clear
Chilly with showers on the way

A cloudy Wednesday marked a sign of things to come: more cloudy skies Thursday, followed by our next round of rain.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 5:48 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

We'll see showers increase through Thursday around midday, lasting into the afternoon, overnight, then into Friday morning. Temperatures stay chilly, too, making for a generally unpleasant afternoon tomorrow.

After our past couple of storm systems, you may be worried about the potential for flooding. While rain will be steady and at times, moderate to heavy, flooding shouldn't be a huge issue with this system. Inconvenient, yes. You can expect wet roads for your Thursday evening commute and likely lingering showers for your Friday morning drive as well. In total, we'll pick up between one to one and a half inches of rain.

Thankfully, there's no huge drop in temperatures with the cold front that passes Friday. We'll be in the upper 40s Thursday, lower 50s Friday, then back down to the upper 40s Saturday. Overnight lows finally even out a bit, staying in the 30s and 40s for the next seven nights.

