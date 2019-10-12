Chilly weekend, rain chances on the increase next week

A cold front has swept through north Alabama overnight, leaving behind a chilly start to your Saturday. Most spots this morning are in the lower 50s and upper 40s, running anywhere between 15 and 20 degrees cooler right now than they were 24 hours ago! We start off the day with cloudy skies before clearing out by this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible through lunchtime today, but most areas will stay dry. Highs only rebound into the mid 60s this afternoon before we cool down to our coldest night across north Alabama since late April. Lows Sunday morning will drop into the lower 40s in most locations, with some outlying areas potentially dropping into the upper 30s!

Scattered showers return to the forecast Sunday afternoon especially for our southern counties. Most of the rain tomorrow will be focused across central Alabama. The work week starts out dry on Monday with temperatures back to near seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds start to build in Monday afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker Tuesday and Wednesday. Widespread showers and storms look to start here in north Alabama early Tuesday and persist throughout the day into midday Wednesday. Rainfall totals with this event will be very beneficial. Latest forecasts continue to indicate around a half inch to an inch and a half for our northern counties with one to two inches possible for our southern counties. As will be the case Sunday, the higher rainfall totals look to be across central Alabama. This system makes its way out of the region Wednesday evening, leaving us with spectacular weather to close out the work week.